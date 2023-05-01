Basic food costs for PMB households continue to rise

By Chanel George

The cost of the Pietermaritzburg household food basket increased in the month of April.

This is according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity’s (PMBEJD) latest household affordability index.

The PMBEJD said that the month-on-month average cost of the household food basket increased by R57,75 (1,2%) and year on year increased by R481,02 (10,6%) — from R4 542,93 in April 2022 to R5 023,95 in April 2023.

The PMBEJD data shows that the core foods contribute 55% of the total cost of the food basket.

Some of these core foods include oil, maize, rice, cake flour, white sugar, potatoes, brown bread, white bread, sugar beans, samp, onions, salt, frozen chicken, curry powder, stock cubes, soup and tea.

At an average cost of R2 745,40 in April, these foods are pricey when considering to the amount of money available in the household purse for buying food. These foods must be purchased regardless of price increases, said PMBEJD.

In April, the average monthly cost of feeding a child a basic nutritional meal was R892,14.

PMBEJD said the Child Support Grant of R500 is set below the food poverty limit of R663, and even lower than the average cost of R892,14 in April, to guarantee a basic nutritional diet for a child.

According to the basic nutritious food index for children, low-income households adjust their purchasing habits in response to changes in affordability situations.

Women in poor households

Women in poor households prioritise purchasing essential items so that basic meals can be prepared and their families do not go hungry.

Women have little choice but to drop meals from their trolleys or limit the amount of nutritionally-rich foods when money is scarce. This has a negative impact on health, wellbeing and nutrition.

The cost of the Pietermaritzburg household food basket increased month on month by R77,19 (1,6%) from R4 892,35 in March to R4 969,54 in April.

The cost of the Pietermaritzburg household food basket increased year on year by R633,72 (14,6%) from R4 335,83 in April 2022 to R4 969,54 in April 2023.

When a minimum wage of R3 457,12 is divided among a family of four persons, it works out to be R864,28 per a person.

After securing transport and electricity, workers are only left with R1 445,62. If all of this money goes towards food, then for a family of four, it would provide R361,41 per person per month.

Food poverty line

The food poverty line is R663.

According to the household domestic and personal hygiene index for all areas, the cost of the household domestic and personal hygiene products basket increased by R6,19 (0,7%) month on month, and increased by R142,15(18,1%) year on year, from R785,84 in April 2022 to R927,99 in April 2023.