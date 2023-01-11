Black mamba feasts on Durban family’s pet bird

Witness Reporter

A Durban family lost its pet budgie bird to a hungry black mamba that slithered into their Queensburgh home in Durban on Monday.

Durban snake catcher and conservationist Nick Evans said the +-1.9 metre snake couldn’t resist the smell of the budgie bird, which was in a cage kept on an enclosed veranda.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Black mamba caught hiding inside gas braai in Durban

Evans said the homeowners were clever to put mesh over the veranda, which was also secured by a security gate and bars. But he said there was a small gap under the gate, which the mamba managed to fit through.

Unfortunately, it got into the cage, and the budgie did not survive.

“It was then disturbed by the dog, which alerted the owner.”

Evans said the mamba moved out of the cage and hid behind it.

“Smaller mambas such as this, I find are always more of a handful than the big ones. They’re faster, and I think, a bit cheekier. Bit more of a tricky catch than usual, but I soon had it.”

The bird’s owners were quite understanding, seeming to acknowledge this sad situation was perhaps part of the territory of living in a very bushy area in Africa.

ALSO READ | A Mamba for Christmas

“They didn’t really like snakes, but they didn’t want to kill the snake. I’m glad, as then we might have had to deal with a bitten human as well.

“I appreciated their attitude, although I felt sorry for their loss,” he said.

Evans said the natural diet of black mambas consists of dassies, rats and birds. However, he said domestic animals such as caged birds, rabbits (especially when they have babies), hamsters etc, as well as feral kittens, provide an easy-to-catch, irresistible, alternative food source for the snakes.