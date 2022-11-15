Body of disabled KZN boy (12) exhumed after illegal burial

Nompilo Kunene

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has commended a joint effort by the police, the department and community members, which led to the exhumation of the body of a boy who had been buried illegally by his family.

Khoza said the exhumation of the 12-year-old boy’s body was done after a swift response from social development deputy minister, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, who was alerted about the incident.

She said the boy, who had cerebral palsy, was illegally buried at his Coffee Farm home in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, on Sunday last week.

Khoza said this happened during National Disability Rights Awareness Month, which is commemorated annually between November 3 and December 3.

“The death was not reported to the relevant authorities and no death certificate was issued.

“Community members raised the alarm with the deputy minister, which prompted her to travel to the province and make arrangements that the exhumation process be done.”

Khoza said it is alleged that the boy died on Saturday last week after falling ill for three days, but never received medical attention. The boy stayed with his stepmother and father.

Suspicions after quick burial

MEC Khoza sent her condolences to the family following their loss, but also expressed her concerns about the family not seeking medical help even after they had noticed that his health had deteriorated.

“We are hurt a lot by this matter. The child was known to the department and had previously received a grant. The child was often attended to by the local service office. We would have expected that the family would inform us about his situation,” she said.

She added the quick burial of the boy raised a lot of concerns. She said she found solace that the police were involved when the child’s body was exhumed on Monday.

“We hope that since the child has been exhumed so that a post-mortem will be conducted, light will be shed on what led to the death. We are grateful to the deputy minister and all people who played a role in ensuring that the matter reaches authorities,” she said.

The search and rescue team exhumed the body and it was taken to the Pinetown mortuary.

Khoza urged communities to avoid disregarding laws.

“No person should be buried without his or her passing being registered with Home Affairs. We are happy that the child will now be given a decent send-off,” she said.

Khoza dispatched a team of social workers to provide psycho-social support to the family until the funeral takes place.