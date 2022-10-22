City motorists warned about fake towing companies at accident scenes

Londiwe Xulu

Tow truck companies in Pietermaritzburg have warned motorists to be wary of who tows their vehicles away from accident scenes.

This comes after numerous owners have been visiting them in search of their vehicles.

A local tow truck company, which asked to remain anonymous, said almost every week people visit their offices in search of their vehicles.

He said there were companies using unbranded towing vehicles with employees that would use other company’s names to get customers.

“Often times, we get crying customers looking for their vehicles that were towed at accident scenes. These guys mislead them by using any name of reputable towing companies in the city.

“Vulnerable and desperate, people end up paying huge amounts once they finally find their cars, which are mostly at a mechanic’s backyard somewhere,” said the tow truck company owner, who has been in towing for 20 years.

A vehicle owner who went through the same experience said he had to pay R5 000 after three days of searching for his vehicle.

The owner, who asked not to be named, said he was involved in an accident and needed his vehicle towed to his house.

He said the towing company at the scene used another company’s name and said they’d charge him R250.

“The car was never taken to my house. I went to two towing companies looking for my car. One of them managed to help me track down my vehicle to someone’s yard in town and they charged me R5 000. They were very rude and aggressive. I had to pay that amount because they said, if not, they’d continue charging me R750 a day.

“I tried to involve the police but they said it was a civil matter and I needed to go to small claims court. When I eventually got my car back, the battery was gone and they said they towed it like that.”

He said there were very dodgy towing companies in Pietermaritzburg that were using unbranded vehicles and also lying about the companies they are from when at accident scenes.

The towing company owner said it was painful to see people’s faces once they were told their vehicle was not in their possession, as this meant they had to search from other companies.

“The police would also phone us to check if we have a certain vehicle and when we ask if the tow truck was branded, they’d tell us the colour of the vehicle with no branding, making it difficult for us to help track it,” he said. He said there was corruption in their industry and it was difficult because not much is being done to stop these companies from defrauding people.

“This has been going on for years. Customers end up paying thousands of rands to get their vehicles back before fixing them,” he said.

He added they were all making a living but it was not right that they misled people and defrauded them just for business.

He warned people to ensure their vehicles are towed by branded vehicles and that drivers give them a checklist and other documents ensuring their vehicle is in safe hands.

“At times, you shouldn’t listen to people at the scene as they may mislead you. Phone your insurance company or someone close to you for advice. Also ask the person that wants to tow your vehicle how much they are charging you and you need to have their business card that has the company details.

“Some people fail to pay or the car is never claimed and ends up being stripped in few months, he said.

He added with the amount of crime in Pietermaritzburg, unbranded vehicle were also creating a bad name for the towing businesses.

He said some criminals use tow vehicles to steal people’s vehicles and witnesses would not have a proper description just that the vehicle was not branded or had no number plate.

The police are yet to comment.