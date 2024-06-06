Nations cup ‘Super Bowl’ in desert done – report

Qatar has reportedly closed in on a £800m deal to host the Nations Championship finals for eight years.

According to a report by the UK’s The Telegraph, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has entered a two-month exclusivity period with Six Nations Rugby and Sanzaar, and will operate the new tournament scheduled to kick off in 2026.

Qatar proposes hosting a biennial six-match finals series featuring 12 Tier 1 nations, dubbed the ‘Super Bowl of Rugby’. The series would take place every two years, starting in November 2026, across multiple venues in Doha, including Lusail Stadium.

Also read: ‘Disrespected’ Boks ready for Irish battle

The deal is understood to guarantee £800m (R19 trillion) in revenue over the first four editions, funded through sponsorships and global TV rights agreements. The proposal includes top European and southern hemisphere teams facing off in a grand final, with additional matches determining other rankings.

Despite potential criticism from human rights groups and concerns about fan turnout and player welfare, the financial incentives are attractive to unions facing financial struggles. The final decision rests with Six Nations, Sanzaar and World Rugby.

The post Nations cup ‘Super Bowl’ in desert done appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.