Bulls suffer Canan Moodie blow

In-form winger Canan Moodie will not be part of the Vodacom Bulls' squad for this weekend's quarter-final clash at Loftus Versfeld.

Canan Moodie in action at Rugby World Cup 2023. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media.

The Vodacom Bulls will be without in-form winger Canan Moodie for the United Rugby Championship clash with Benetton at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Moodie has scored 10 tries in 14 appearances for the Bulls in all competitions this season, but the Springbok world champion has been ruled out with an undisclosed injury for the quarter-final in Pretoria this week.

The 21-year-old was one of three Bulls stars hurt in the win over the Sharks that clinched Jake White’s charges the SA Shield, and already has been taking precautions on ‘a bit of bumps and bruises’.

Moodie’s spot on the right wing will likely be filled by Sebastian de Klerk, Devon Williams or Sergeal Petersen, who have all featured in the URC and Champions Cup in 2023/24.

