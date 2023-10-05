City to tackle asbestos

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has finally resolved to be hands-on in the replacement of asbestos roofing in various parts of the city.

The city council agreed this week that approval be granted and that the municipal manager sign all the project agreements and documentation for the replacement of asbestos roofs, associated repairs, and repairs to the storm-damaged houses in Ward 34.

Areas under Msunduzi were affected by storms from December 22 to 30 last year, leaving a trail of devastation.

According to a report incorporating recommendations of the city manager for the sustainable development and city enterprise portfolio committee, Glenwood/Thembalihle, Imbali (ward 41 and 24), Azalea, Eastwood (ward 34), and the kwaPata areas were hit by the storm.

The municipality has submitted the funding application to the KZN Human Settlement to change all asbestos roof covers as there is now conclusive evidence that if asbestos and asbestos-containing materials like roofs and partitions deteriorate, they release harmful asbestos fibres into the environment. This is particularly evident if they have not been regularly maintained.

“Furthermore, asbestos can wreak havoc on people’s health when they are exposed to its microscopic fibres,” reads the report.

It said the project was critical to ensure that affected households ward 10 and 18 access safe houses.

For now, it is estimated that approximately 5 000 units will still be subject to investigation.

“The people of these wards have been waiting for almost a year for the repair of the storm damage and this (replacement) forms part of Msunduzi and the Department of Human Settlement’s response to storm damage. All asbestos waste would need to be disposed of on sites specifically designated for this purpose in terms of the Environmental Conservation Act, 19 1989 and the National Environmental Management Waste Act of 2008. Human Settlements should also be cognisant of the policy on the handling and disposal of asbestos and asbestos containing waste,” reads the report.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the health risks posed by asbestos have raised the necessity to support the programme.

“We recognise the need to remove the risky asbestos but all this needs to be done in a fair and transparent manner.

“People are suffering from tuberculosis because of asbestos. All areas with asbestos need to be attended to,” said Ntombela.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said owning the project should enable the city to avoid appointing questionable companies for the job.

This is one pro-active way of keeping tabs on what’s happening on project sites as opposed to having a contractor awarded a multi-million rand tender to only sub-contract others. The city will appoint contractors on an ad-hoc basis.

DA councillor Garth Middleton said areas in wards 28, 29, 30 and 32 also needed prioritisation.

“I appeal to those who are driving the project to take note of these wards. I have a list of the entire ward 32 people whose homes have asbestos and also need attention,” said Middleton.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the project will cover the entire municipality, and that this was a starting point.