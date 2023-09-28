Comrades Marathon race director Rowyn James has resigned

By Witness Reporter

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Thursday confirmed that its race director, Rowyn James, is leaving the organisation to pursue a new venture.

CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo told The Witness that James’ resignation takes effect from October 1.

Ngcobo said James is not leaving in controversial circumstances.

James has been the race director of the famous ultra-marathon since 2014.

The 2023 race on June 11 had 16 072 starters and 14 896 finishers between Pietermaritzburg and Durban on June 11.

Both the men’s and women’s down records were broken. The ultra-marathon also raised millions of rands for charity.

Next year’s edition will be an up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

*This is a developing story.