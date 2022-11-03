Condolences pour in for family of Minority Front leader, whose son and his fiancé died in N3 crash

Shorné Bennie

Condolences are pouring in for the family of Minority Front leader Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, whose son and his fiancé were killed in Tuesday’s horror crash on the N3.

The accident claimed the lives of four people and left 10 injured.

Pradhil Thakur-Rajbansi (31) and his fiancée, Priyanka Nunkumar were travelling to an IEC event in Durban when a truck travelling in the fast lane allegedly slammed into a number of vehicles including theirs and caused a 15-vehicle pile-up of light motor vehicles and trucks near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

Nunkumar was also a member of the Minority Front’s national executive committee (NEC) and the party’s researcher.

Minority Front NEC member and spokesperson for the family, Viresh Bhana, said the death of Pradhil and Nunkumar is a great loss to their families, the community and the party.

The news of their death was a great shock to us. These are children that we worked with closely and were with all the time. They were pivotal in their roles in the party and they were a lovely couple.

They were travelling to an IEC workshop in a Lexus SUV and there was traffic toward the toll and that is when the accident occurred.

“The couple was very committed to their work and their deaths are a double loss to us. Pradhil was very involved in the party and, as a hobby, he loved experimenting with MasterChef recipes and cooking. Nunkumar was an aspiring advocate, who loved working in the party and spending time with her family.”

Bhana said it is difficult to deal with the tragic ending of a young couple who had their lives ahead of them. He stressed that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of motorists and passengers during roadworks and traffic congestion.

They were a great couple whose bright futures came to a tragic end. We need more traffic law enforcement and a lane for trucks only. Innocent lives are lost and endangered on our roads every day.

Political parties, friends and family members, as well as the high schools that the couple went to shared their condolences with the bereaved family.

Speaker of the the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, requested that the family be kept in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the tragic death of Pradhil Thakur-Rajbansi and Priyanka Nunkumar, son and daughter-in-law of Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, in a horrific multiple vehicle collision. We request that we keep Thakur-Rajbansi and her family in our thoughts and prayers during this time of grief,” said Boyce.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal shared its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the four people that died

“This includes the son and daughter-in-law of KZN Minority Front leader, Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi. We are deeply saddened by this loss and will in the coming days visit the families to show support during this tragic time.

“[These deaths] come a day after the Department of Transport ended its Transport Month, a month meant to highlight and bring forth measures to curb the carnages on our roads. This has seemingly failed and, as the DA, we will continue putting forward proposals to save lives and promote safety on our roads,” said DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers.

Pradhil’s alma mater, Star College in Durban, shared its condolences with his family and friends on their Facebook page.

It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to our Star College ex-student and friend Pradhil Thankur-Rajbunsi. Such a tragic loss. You will forever be in our hearts. May your soul be at peace. Condolences to his family and friends. May you soar in the heavens.

Raisethorpe Secondary School principal PT Gounden said he was saddened to hear of the death of Nunkumar, a former pupil at the school.

“Priyanka and her siblings attended our school. We are at a loss for words as a former learner, who was in the prime of her life, passed on so tragically. We were proud of her achievements. She and her fiancé had so much more [planned] for their futures.

“She was a respectful learner and had a bubbly personality. We urge road users to obey the rules of the road. There is so much disregard for each other on our roads and that is leading to the loss of so many lives,” said Gounden.

The truck driver was arrested yesterday, facing a number of charges including culpable homicide and negligent driving.