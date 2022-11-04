Durban woman praised for rescuing an abandoned newborn baby

Witness Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has praised a resident who saved the life of a newborn baby.

A baby boy was rescued by a woman after he was left abandoned on a sports field at D Section, Umlazi Township, south of Durban, early on Thursday morning.

The woman began her day with a startling discovery of a naked abandoned baby.

“The baby, which was still alive, was rescued and rushed to a nearby clinic. Some residents made calls to the department seeking intervention to ensure the boy was safe,” said the department.

Khoza said although it was devastating that a baby was abandoned in the cold, but it was comforting to see commitment and empathy shown by residents in protecting an innocent life.

“We are thankful to the resident who found the baby and immediately rushed to the clinic.

“The child was abandoned in the cold rainy weather, but a good-hearted person ensured the child was warmly covered and taken to the nearby health facility quickly. We are thankful to that person and everyone who played a role to protect the child,” she said.

MEC Khoza said fortunately the baby was not found to be in danger of dying.

She expressed concern and disappointment that even though government continued to educate mothers about options available for them to protect their babies, some still resort to dumping them.

“There can be no justification for this inhumane act of dumping babies. There are so many options available for mothers to avoid putting babies’ lives in such danger,” she said.

She pleaded with mothers with newborns to make contact with nurses and social workers when they find themselves facing challenges due to unwanted pregnancy.

“People should know that concealment of birth is a serious crime. We call on anyone who might have knowledge about the baby’s mother to come forward in order to be helped. We will be working together with law enforcement agencies to investigate the mother’s whereabouts,” she said.

She said the department would take care of the baby boy once he was discharged from hospital.