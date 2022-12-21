Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality says its beaches have adequate lifeguards and they are well prepared for the influx of visitors this festive season, despite claims of short staffing.

This, after the Democratic Alliance claimed that Durban was never prepared for the influx of visitors, which has resulted in not only overcrowded beaches but also an inability to provide a safe and secure environment for beachgoers, following the drowning of at least three people at Durban’s North beach.

ALSO READ | Province responds to mass drowning tragedy

The DA also claimed that the incident that happened at the weekend forced lifeguards from neighbouring beaches to abandon their posts in order to help people in need.

These lifeguards only had one 4×4 [available to] cover nine kilometres of beach.

To make matters worse, the city only hired 32 seasonal lifeguards out of a demand of 160.

Only 11 of these were assigned to Durban’s principal beaches for weekend duty, leaving professional lifeguards and club volunteers to fill the void, putting their own lives in danger by working continuous 12-hour shifts to handle at least 20 000 people on a single beach.

DA eThekwini whip in community services, councillor Nicole Bollman, said, “If the municipality had addressed the shortfall of lifeguards and given them proper resources, this tragedy may have been avoided or managed better.”

eThekwini municipality responds

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, denounced the DA’s claims and told The Witness that the city had no time for such claims.

The city has adequate lifeguards and has been preparing for the festive season [for some while]. We also do not have time to entertain frivolous statements laden with disinformation. We are too busy.

Durban’s Pirates Lifesaving Club

With overcrowding being reported on Durban beaches and many children wandering off, director of lifesaving at Durban’s Pirates Lifesaving Club, Shelerne Moodley, said children must, as a start, know how to recognise a lifeguard.

ALSO READ | eThekwini Municipality debunks fake drowning reports

Moodley said every child must have a tag with a contact person’s name and phone number.

She emphasised that children should be taught their parents’ names and their contact numbers.