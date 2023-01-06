eThekwini dismisses contaminated water reports as fake news

Khethukuthula Xulu

Some opposition parties in eThekwini believe it was careless of the municipality to regard any reports of contaminated water as fake news without doing more tests.

This, after the municipality urged the public to rely only on information that comes from the city regarding water quality, following “false” reports circulating on social media claiming its water is contaminated.

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said:

The city has become aware of false reports circulating on social media claiming that our water is contaminated. The city would like to state categorically that our water is clean, and the public must ignore the disinformation promulgated in this regard.

One of the people who shared their encounter with possibly contaminated water was politician and an Umgeni Water board member Visvin Reddy, who said he was sharing his experience on social media to prevent others from getting sick.

The doctor that treated me told me something that I have to share. She said that I must stop drinking water from the tap.

Reddy told The Witness that he had never experienced anything like this in his whole life. He said he had the gastroenteritis bug.

Doctors are saying that I got this from the tap water; I’m not saying that this is true or false but I would want everyone to be cautious. I expected eThekwini to respond by saying that they would do more tests to reassure people.

Mayisela, however, said Umgeni Water, which supplied water to seven municipalities including eThekwini, had provided assurance that the water it supplies complied fully with the mandatory standards stipulated in the South African National Standards 241 (SANS 241) for drinking water quality.

He said eThekwini Municipality’s potable water was sampled weekly for quality testing.

Umgeni Water confirmed in a statement:

The water supplied in bulk from all Umgeni Water’s water treatment plants is, therefore, safe for human consumption. As an example, in the most recent analysis of water quality results from the Durban Heights and Wiggins Water Treatment Plants — which supply eThekwini Metro with the water it needs for vast parts of the Durban region. It was found that there were no microbiological failures; chlorine residuals were adequate and within acceptable ranges; there was low turbidity in the final water; and water supplied from these plants complied with the requirements of SANS 241 for drinking water quality.

Meanwhile, opposition parties ActionSA and the IFP in eThekwini said the public can’t only rely on the municipal water quality reports.

ActionSA chairperson in KZN Zwakele Mncwango said he didn’t believe that the tap water in eThekwini was safe.

The city should appoint an independent company to test the water or even call on the national Water and Sanitation Department to get involved in solving the water issue in eThekwini and assure the public that the water is safe to drink. To be safe, I would advise the public to only drink bottled water.

IFP spokesperson in eThekwini Mdu Nkosi said the municipality shouldn’t have responded defensively, but instead they should have done tests again to assure the citizens of eThekwini that the water was indeed safe to drink, based on different independent companies’ results.

However, the DA begged to differ.

Councillor Yogiswarie Govender said there was no scientific confirmation, nor has the medical fraternity raised any alarm to suggest that the tap water quality was compromised.

As the Democratic Alliance we have always been very vocal and at the forefront of [campaigning against] the service delivery failures, particularly water. The infrastructure and the sewage debacle has been very closely monitored by all tiers within the Democratic Alliance. However, we have received no scientific confirmation, nor has the medical fraternity raised any alarm to suggest that our tap water quality is compromised.

Govender said there have been isolated allegations of people suffering from gastroenteritis, but no conclusive evidence as to how they became infected.

“The city does test the potable water frequently and results, upon request, are usually made available.”