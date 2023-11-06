Expelled EFF KZN member fights to be reinstated

By Clive Ndou

Former EFF KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Vusi Khoza, who was expelled alongside scores of other party public representatives for failure to secure buses for the red berets’ birthday bash, is fighting his expulsion from the party.

Khoza, who was also removed as the EFF MP, told The Witness that he has lodged an internal appeal.

As a person who is loyal to the EFF, I felt it was necessary for me to exhaust all the party’s internal processes before taking any decision about my future.

Last month, the EFF announced the expulsions of 62 of its public representatives after the party leadership had accused them of failing to organise buses for the transportation of the red berets’ supporters wanting to attend the organisation’s 10th anniversary celebrations held in Johannesburg in July.

More than half of the expelled 62 EFF public representatives are from KZN.

On Sunday, the ANC in KZN announced that throngs of EFF members in the Harry Gwala District, which includes the towns of Ixopo and uMzimkhulu, have ditched the red berets to join the ruling party.

According to ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, more than 200 members, including those of the EFF, left their parties to join the ANC at a ruling party welcome rally held on Sunday.

However, EFF provincial chairperson, Mongezi Thwala, said the party was not aware of any of its members who have joined the ANC in the Harry Gwala District,

As the EFF in KZN we know all our members in this province. We don’t know those people which the ANC was parading. There is no EFF member who joined the ANC.

Formed in 2013, the EFF is an ANC splinter organisation which was launched following the expulsion of then ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Julius Malema — who is currently the red berets’ leader.

Currently the third largest party in KZN, the EFF in the 2019 general elections received close to 400 000 of the province’s vote.

