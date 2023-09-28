Exposed cables concern Orient Heights residents

By Chanel George

Residents living in Orient Heights, Northdale, are concerned about exposed cables which they say pose a threat to school children, bypassers and workers.

Joe Rajcoomar said that in July there was no electricity on Brixham Road for several days.

Once the power was restored, this was followed by power outages which were reported to the councillor.

During the power outages the electricity cable which leads to my house got burnt badly.

“At that time the municipality told me they had no money to buy a new cable,” said Rajcoomar.

He said after the electricity issues were resolved the people responsible for sorting out the electricity problems left a hole in the ground, exposing the underground electricity cables.

“In the mornings there are children who pass by who attend the high school. There are also workers who wait for transport near the exposed cables,” said Rajcoomar.

He said when he approaches municipal workers in the area to attend to the exposed cables, they tell him it is not their job to cover the cables.

Ward 30 DA councillor Rachel Soobiah said she lodged complaints with the municipality but received no response.

“Initially the reason why the problem was not fixed was due to the lack of materials. When I checked in with the manager of the Electricity Department, he recently informed me that the material has arrived,” said Soobiah.

During the July period when the area had been without electricity, the body of a man was discovered in an abandoned car.

The man was believed to have been shot and left in the vehicle, which had been parked at a dead end in Brixham Road extension for three days.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the municipal electricity department had attended to a cable fault in Brixham Road.

At that time there was no stock of cables. However, in a bid to resolve the fault and restore power to consumers, a temporary solution was provided. There are plans to complete the repairs soon, where a new cable will be installed.

She said even contractors have to provide temporary solutions when there is no material.

“We try by all means to prioritise power restoration to the customers. Safety measures are taken into consideration when doing so,” said Mkhize.

She did not say when the exposed cables will be covered.