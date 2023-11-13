KZN government to beef up security for traditional leaders

By Clive Ndou

As attacks on KwaZulu-Natal traditional leaders escalate, the provincial government has initiated processes to have the security for KZN’s about 300 chiefs beefed up.

The security measures around KZN’s traditional leaders are being rolled out amid shocking statistics showing that scores of traditional leaders have come under violent attacks in recent months, with more than 50 murdered since 2012.

According to KZN House of Traditional Leaders chairperson, Inkosi Sifiso Shinga, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Moloi-Sithole, assured the amakhosi during a closed meeting held in Pietermaritzburg on Friday that the department will soon begin the process of installing security features at the homes of the traditional leaders.

As the traditional leadership we welcome the fact that the provincial government appears to be handling the matter of the amakhosi security with the urgency it requires. Even though as amakhosi our position is that we should be given guards, we welcome the department’s initiative.

While the matter of assigning each inkosi with VIP protection was a complex one as it required the involvement of other government department, the Cogta department will move with speed in the installation of security features at the homes of the traditional leaders.

The security features which the department would be installing at the traditional leaders’ homes include CCTV cameras and automated gates.

“We believe that this would be of assistance given that most attacks happen at the homes of the traditional leaders,” Shinga said.

The plight of the province’s traditional leaders was highlighted by the recent murder of the chief of the Amantungwa Traditional Council in Utrecht, Prince Siphamandla Khumalo, who was gunned down alongside his wife as they were travelling between Dundee and Blood River two weeks ago.

While Moloi-Sithole committed her department to assisting the province’s amakhosi deal with the security threats they currently faced, she said some of the interventions required to keep the traditional leaders safe were outside the department’s jurisdiction.

We can’t guarantee the safety of amakhosi because it’s not in our hands to say surely by doing these things, amakhosi won’t be killed. All amakhosi are saying is that they want their houses to be fenced and to be safe when they get home, and their gates to be automated. We are saying that those are the matters that we can elevate to the next level.

According to Shinga, it was agreed that the department will prioritise those amakhosi whose lives were currently under threat.

“While it’s true that all amakhosi are currently unsafe, there are those who have received death threats as we speak. It makes sense for the department to first attend those amakhosi and then roll out the security measures to the rest of the amakhosi,” Shinga said.

Asked whether the amakhosi were demanding the same protection currently being given to MECs and mayors, Shinga said “all what we are asking for is protection”.

Of course, as amakhosi, we have never said we should be treated like the MECs or the mayors. If the government can get us one person to look after each inkosi, that will be fine with us. In any case, historically, an inkosi always had someone to escort them. So, having someone escorting an Inkosi won’t be something new.

clive.ndou@witness.co.za