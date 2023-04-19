KZN government to fork out more to take care of Zulu king’s needs

By Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has hiked the budget for the royal household unit which takes care of the needs of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The current financial year’s budget allocation for the unit stands at R79 million, representing a more than R10 million increase from the previous year’s R67 million allocation.

This came to light during Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s department budget vote presentation at the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

The royal household unit, which falls under the KZN premier’s department, Dube-Ncube said, was instrumental in making it possible for the king to execute his duties.

“This sub-programme supported the Ukucocwa kweSilo (entering the kraal) ceremony [and] the handing over of the certificate to His Majesty. The king’s activities include hosting all annual traditional and cultural events to preserve and restore Zulu culture.

“The OTP (Office of the Premier) will continue to provide support to the Zulu Royal Household Trust, the Zulu Royal House and His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who is a critical pillar for the protection and propagation of our culture and heritage, and custodian of values and norms in our province,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Zulu king is also strategically placed to facilitate the provincial government’s programmes meant to develop the rural economy, she said.

Dube-Ncube was tabling the department’s budget in the aftermath of devastating floods which destroyed infrastructure ranging from roads to wastewater plants.

As part of the provincial government’s attempts to ensure that the province’s infrastructure was fixed, Dube-Ncube said R2 billion has been set aside for this purpose.

“The biggest commitment of R1,7 billion is for the Department of Transport to rebuild the road infrastructure network.”

In this regard we report that overall over R400 million has been spent already, with the Department of Transport spending over R250 million.

The provincial government is currently under pressure from a number of quarters to use resources at its disposal to empower the previously disadvantaged.

The bulk of the R2 billion for infrastructure development, Dube-Ncube said, would benefit black-owned companies.

“Of the R2,054 billion, R1,3 billion will be awarded to entities led by black people, R530 million to black women, military veterans will get an allocation of R20 million while the youth will get a sizable chunk of R546 million. People with disabilities [will receive] R3,3 million,” she said.

There have been concerns that some of the funds allocated to provincial departments were lost to corruption and mismanagement. Dube-Ncube said the provincial government was strengthening its internal controls. The forensic investigation and integrity management unit located within the Premier’s Department is also being strengthened.

“The unit is also in the process of implementing phase 2 of the forensic case management system that will be used to record, consolidate and track all forensic investigations conducted within all spheres of provincial government.

“The unit has appointed two directors, and by the end of May 2023 will have filled a further 11 posts as part of beefing up the capacity for investigation in the Office of the Premier,” Dube-Ncube said.

However, DA provincial spokesperson on Office of the Premier, Elma Rabe, said the party was of the view that the forensic investigation unit was overwhelmed.

“Despite believing it has the capability to deal with all KZN forensic probes, the OTP and its so-called investigations unit is not capable of handling the sheer number of cases, some of which have been outstanding for many years.”

“To make matters worse, this unit has 58 vacant posts. Added to this, is the fact that there is no consequence management within this ANC-run provincial government. “When someone is found guilty, they are simply shifted from one department to another,” she said