KZN heatwave: Temperatures expected to range from 32°C to 40°C

A heatwave weather advisory for KwaZulu-Natal was issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Monday warning residents of scorching temperatures expected in the province.

The weather office said the heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the central and eastern parts of KZN from Sunday to Tuesday evening.

Temperatures are expected to range from 32°C to 40°C.

In Pietermaritzburg, temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 40°C on Tuesday. Temperatures in Riverview are expected to reach a maximum of 37°C and 36°C in Ladysmith.

Saws warned that extremely high temperatures affect human’s ability to cool their bodies through sweating. This can be a real threat that leads to heat-related illnesses such as hyperthermia, heat stroke and respiratory conditions.

Heatwave: Here are a few tips to beat the heat (source: ER24)