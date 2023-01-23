KZN heatwave: Temperatures expected to range from 32°C to 40°C

A heatwave weather advisory for KwaZulu-Natal was issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Monday warning residents of scorching temperatures expected in the province.
The weather office said the heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the central and eastern parts of KZN from Sunday to Tuesday evening.
Temperatures are expected to range from 32°C to 40°C.
In Pietermaritzburg, temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 40°C on Tuesday. Temperatures in Riverview are expected to reach a maximum of 37°C and 36°C in Ladysmith.
Saws warned that extremely high temperatures affect human’s ability to cool their bodies through sweating. This can be a real threat that leads to heat-related illnesses such as hyperthermia, heat stroke and respiratory conditions.
Heatwave: Here are a few tips to beat the heat (source: ER24)
- Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water.
- Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well hydrated as well.
- Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool clean water to drink as well.
- Try to keep out of direct sunlight.
- Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure you use sunscreen.
- Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure you rest and keep well hydrated.
- If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children around you.
- Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool.
- Do not leave children and pets in a vehicle even with a window open.