Relief for KZN residents as cooler temperatures expected from Wednesday

Londiwe Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal residents can expect a few more hot sunny days, with much-needed rainfall expected on Wednesday.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) on Sunday said the heatwave advisory of persistently high temperatures that was issued last week for KZN was still valid until Tuesday.

They said cooler temperatures are expected from Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain and 30% on Thursday. It is expected to start warming up again over the weekend.

ALSO READ | Some limited relief from the sweltering heat for KZN

Since last week, residents have been boiling in these scorching weather conditions with no respite from the heat.

A Pietermaritzburg resident, Thobeka Ngcobo, said she couldn’t remember the last time she had a peaceful sleep.

I struggle to sleep at night with this heat. The fans for some reason blow hot air and when you get used to the slightly cooler air they blow, load shedding hits. There were days when I struggled to breathe during the day due to the hot air but I’m glad I haven’t had any [health] complications.

Roland Robertson from Midlands EMS said they haven’t had any emergency incidents reported because of the heatwave.