Declaring a water state of disaster is not a solution, says Mchunu

By Clive Ndou

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has poured cold water on a recommendation that a state of disaster should be declared in parts of KwaZulu-Natal currently facing acute water supply challenges.

Speaking to The Witness at the Durban Chief Albert Luthuli ICC, where Mchunu unveiled new members of the re-configured uMngeni-uThekela Water Board on Tuesday, Mchunu said there were no “shortcuts” in addressing the current water crisis.

“The truth is that there are no water shortages in eThekwini or any other part of the province. The challenges being faced by most of our municipalities in KZN is centred around the infrastructure which supplies water from the dams to the households.”

So, even if you declare a state of disaster, that problem will not disappear overnight.

In its recent report following complaints by residents of some KZN municipalities over the councils’ failure to provide them with water, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) recommended that municipalities should declare a state of disaster in instances where the water supply situation becomes serious.

Mchunu, who said the department was working with the province’s municipalities to address water supply challenges, singled out the issue around ageing water pipes.

“Most of these pipes are old. What the municipalities have been doing was to fix the pipes each time they burst, but we have since realised that in most of the cases, fixing an old pipe is just a temporary measure.

So, what we want to see going forward is the replacement of old pipes. Municipalities should set aside funds for the procurement of new pipes.

Residents, including in the Msunduzi and eThekwini municipalities, at times go without water for several days.

While Mchunu conceded that state coffers were currently under pressure, he said the poor management of the water supply value chain was a major factor contributing to the current water supply problems.

“Problems we have identified in some municipalities include poor billing systems and the failure to collect water revenue. Illegal connections are also a major problem which results in water supply problems being experienced across municipalities.

“We also have a problem around municipalities’ failure to maintain their water infrastructure. So, in a nutshell, we are saying that the level of efficiency in the management of water has to be much higher than it is at the moment,” he said.

In the eThekwini municipality, the failure to maintain water infrastructure has resulted in the pollution of some of the local government’s beaches.

eThekwini’s water management woes has seen the Water and Sanitation Department’s uMngeni-uThukela Board taking over the management of 10 of the metro’s water treatment plants. However, there have been rumours that the municipality is reluctant to hand over the control of the plants to the water board.

However, eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda denied that the municipality was opposed to the department’s intervention. “The truth is that the municipality has always been cooperating with the department. “Even on the issue of the plants, we are working together,” he said.

While Mchunu said an agreement has now been reached for the 10 plants to be overseen by the new water board, he conceded that the municipality was yet to sign the agreement. “However, the fact that the agreement hasn’t been signed doesn’t mean there is a dispute on the matter.

“It will be signed soon. But for me, the most important thing is that there is an agreement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mchunu announced that the newly-appointed uMngeni-uThekela Water Board will be chaired by advocate Vusi Khuzwayo, with Noluthando Mkhize as the deputy chairperson of the board.

Former KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu will also be serving in the 12-member board.