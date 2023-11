By Chris Ndaliso

Guns are the weapon of choice to murder people, according to the quarterly crime stats for July 1 to September 30, released by police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday.

The revelation prompted GunFree South Africa (GFSA) to call for more stringent measures to control the proliferation of firearms.

The stats revealed that of the 6945 murders recorded during the period under review 3106 were committed with firearms nationwide.

Of the firearm-related murders, Gauteng accounts for 884 followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 796 cases. The Western Cape and Eastern Cape account for 634 and 467 cases respectively.

Of the total number of murder victims during this period, 881 were women and 293 were children.

In three months, 35 on- and off-duty police officers were killed while 19 law enforcement officers attached to the national, provincial and local government and private security officers were killed.

GFSA researcher Claire Taylor said, “Gun-related violence has again increased with 34 people being shot dead every day between July 1 and September 30, up from an average of 31 people shot and killed a day in previous quarters.

“The latest crime statistics show that SA’s violence bloodbath is fed largely by men arguing with and then killing other men, most often with guns; a fact that was not acknowledged or addressed during the police briefing in parliament yesterday.

While gender and motive matter, so does the weapon. Guns are designed to kill, and the more guns there are, the more people are shot and killed, injured or threatened.

Taylor said limiting gun availability could save lives. “SA’s gun death rate halved from 34 people shot dead a day in 1998 to 18 a day in 2009 when gun availability shrank due to various controls associated with the Firearms Control Act (2000).

“However, as gun numbers steadily increased from 2010/11 due to breakdowns in controls associated with under-resourcing, poor planning and criminality involving fraud, corruption and theft, gun violence has steadily risen,” she said.

She called on the government to establish specialised firearms units to recover and destroy illegal firearms. Being outside of any controls, illegal guns are most often used in crime, being used over and over again to kill, injure and threaten.

In this regard we note with worry the decrease in the number of firearms and ammunition recovered as a result of police action in the last quarter. Bring amendments to the Firearms Control Act (2000) to parliament to close loopholes and align our gun law with global obligations and norms.

“Ensure that the central firearms registry is fully functional and can track every single gun owned by civilians and the state from cradle to grave,” she said.

Cele cautioned that the reduction in crime did not warrant comfort as the reported crime numbers were still too high. He said during the period under review the police removed 2175 firearms off the streets through various operations.