KZN Health tops list of number of employees on suspension

Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department is one of two provincial departments across the country that have the highest number of employees on suspension.

According to the Public Service Commission (PSC) quarterly report released on Thursday, the KZN Health Department had 10 employees on suspension between 2021 and 2022. The PSC found that the department’s suspended employees cost it about R1,5million.

Along with the Eastern Cape Education Department, which also had 10 employees on suspension in the same period, the KZN Health Department had the highest number of employees on suspension compared to any other provincial department in the country’s nine provinces.

The longest period a KZN Health employee spent on suspension during the period under review was 276 days.

While the 276 days was much longer when compared to the PSC standards, in the KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Department, a suspended employee sat at home for an incredible 571 days — the longest recorded period.

Suspended employees from other departments

KZN Cogta was followed by the KZN Transport Department, which during the period under review had an employee who was on suspension for 520 days. The PSA said it is concerned that the departments’ disciplinary processes are not being managed properly.

The PSC has observed excessive delays in the handling of precautionary suspensions following misconduct proceedings in the public service.

“As such, the PSC shares the DPSA [Department of Public Service and Administration] remarks in its report to the portfolio committee on Public Service and Administration that the management of precautionary suspensions for the 2021/2022 financial year was neither efficient nor effective” the PSA said in its report.

Suspension with full pay should only be considered as a last resort, if it is not possible for the employer to [implement a] precautionary transfer [of] an employee during the investigation

If not applied correctly, the PSA said, disciplinary processes can be costly to citizens.

“Disciplinary procedures which are not managed effectively and consistently can pose a threat to service delivery. Therefore, it is imperative that the disciplinary process should be applied swiftly, fairly and consistently,” the PSA said.