Many need help with debt in KZN, say MEC

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KZN, Siboniso Duma, has pleaded for a programme to save workers drowning in debt.

Speaking ahead of the Brics ministers of labour and employment conference that will take place in Durban this week, Duma called on labour experts and senior government officials to adopt a clear resolution to save workers from debt.

He said negative economic conditions had imposed hardships on millions of people, especially the working class in the province, adding that retrenched workers should also be assisted to open their businesses.

“As KZN government we want to work with organised labour to seriously address the issue of employees who are in debt.

“Although I don’t have the latest statistics, I am aware that many workers in different spheres of government and in the private sector are drowning in debt. Garnishee orders in the public service leaves them with no salaries each month,” Duma said.

The MEC pointed out that a growing number of forecasts revealed that food prices were set to continue to rise sharply in coming months. He cited KwaZulu-Natal as one of the provinces heavily affected by the rise in food and fuel prices.

“This complicated an already unbearable situation of poverty and squalor wherein our province recorded an estimated number of people that are food insecure to be more than 3,5 million, and more than 580 000 households,” he said.

Duma announced that the KZN government was also focusing on the re-skilling of people as one of the interventions. He said in his capacity as leader of government business, he had tasked his office to plan a meeting with key stakeholders to discuss the impact of economic recovery plans and to look at how best they can work together to sharpen the skills of the workers who had been retrenched.

“We have an enduring partnership with key industry roleplayers such as Cosatu, KZN Growth Coalition, the KZN Economic Council and KZN Human Resources Development Council, which comprises representatives of academic institutions.

We want to focus on a clear massive skilling revolution aimed at reskilling workers who have lost their jobs in both informal and formal economies. We want them to be re-absorbed in other sectors or in new businesses.

Duma said retrenched workers required assistance in order to be able to open their businesses.