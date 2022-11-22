Massive black mamba found hiding under vacuum cleaner at Durban home

Witness Reporter

A 2.2 metre black mamba was found in a home on Fairview Drive in Brindhaven, Durban, on Sunday afternoon.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were contacted by the homeowner after he discovered the reptile under a vacuum cleaner in his passage.

On arrival, Balram said reaction officers identified the snake as a black mamba.

He said professional snake catcher Jason Arnold arrived shortly and removed the highly venomous snake from the home. The snake will be relocated to an environment away from the public.

Below are some snake tips from Durban snake catcher Nick Evans: