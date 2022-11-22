Massive black mamba found hiding under vacuum cleaner at Durban home

A 2.2 metre black mamba was found in a home on Fairview Drive in Brindhaven, Durban, on Sunday afternoon.
Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were contacted by the homeowner after he discovered the reptile under a vacuum cleaner in his passage.
On arrival, Balram said reaction officers identified the snake as a black mamba.
He said professional snake catcher Jason Arnold arrived shortly and removed the highly venomous snake from the home. The snake will be relocated to an environment away from the public.
Below are some snake tips from Durban snake catcher Nick Evans:
- 1. Firstly, don’t bother with repellents. None work. That includes Jeye’s Fluid, commercial repellents, various plants, garlic, vanilla essence- there’s many. The best you can do is to keep your yard clean (no piles of wood, rubble, bricks, etc), and hope for the best! Cutting down trees won’t help, rather keep them, but if you have branches growing against your roof, trim them back.
- 2. Lock pets away, if you discover a snake first. Cats kill a lot of wildlife, including snakes. However, they usually know to leave the larger, venomous snakes. Dogs will go for any snake, and this often results in them being bitten or spat at. If you see your dog attacking a snake, do whatever you can to get it away from the snake, apart from putting yourself at risk. If a pet is bitten by a snake, please get it to a vet as soon as possible.
- 3. Do not attempt to capture or kill the snake yourself. The snake may well be harmless, but rather confirm this with a snake-catcher, by sending a photo, before picking it up. Killing snakes, especially large ones, like a black mamba, can easily result in a person being bitten. The snake is terrified of you, and just wants to be left alone, with no intention or desire in biting anyone.
- 4. If anyone is bitten by a snake, please rush that person to the nearest hospital. Do not take the snake with you. If you can send a photo of the snake to a snake-catcher for identification, great. If not, go to hospital.
- 5. If you are going to phone a snake-catcher, please phone when you see the snake. This might sound obvious to you, and it should be. But almost every day in summer, I get calls for snakes seen hours, days, weeks or months ago. People phone me, often after hours, in a panic, or almost in tears, for snakes seen days ago. I will never understand it. I don’t know any snake-catcher that will rush to your assistance in such cases, unless paid a lot of money.
- 6. If you call a snake-catcher out, please watch the snake from a distance, at least 5 metres. This is important, because if the snake disappears before he or she arrives, they are unlikely to find it. Contrary to what some believe, we don’t have snake-detectors. Also, if you call a snake-catcher out, be decent please. There’s no need for rudeness.