Men allegedly linked to Isis cell in Durban say sanctions have destroyed their lives

Chris Ndaliso

One of the two businessmen brothers who are suspected to be linked to an Islamic State (Isis) cell operating in Durban says the U.S. sanctions have destroyed their families and livelihoods.

Nufael Akbar, a brother to Yunus, said the accusations were typical of U.S. tactics where it trains its guns on a particular country before it attacks.

‘America notorious when it comes to making wild allegations’

Akbar said their businesses and family lives have been disrupted as business associates became scared and pulled out of business deals. His social media accounts have also been frozen.

“These are not just allegations, but serious ones and have led to business associates pulling out. We want the U.S., before it takes drastic measures as it has done to a number of countries, to tell us what led them to make these allegations.

“America is very notorious when it comes to making wild allegations if it wants to attack a country. Afghanistan is the victim of American aggression. Iraq was left in ruins without any evidence produced that it had weapons of mass destruction, and Libya went down the same way under the hand of America.

“It should be a concern for South Africa that the same superpower has made such allegations without proof in hand,” said Akbar.

He said most concerning is the fact that SA is on good terms with Russia and part of Brics, while America is not.

This could be one of those tactics the U.S. uses when it wants control of mineral resources in countries it is not on good terms with.

“The U.S. accusations lack detail and what’s scary is its disregard for South African sovereignty. I have no criminal charges or convictions against me or any links to criminal activity. If this was a legitimate fight against terrorism, why then have we not been arrested and prosecuted?

“Whoever I meet at the mosque, I have no privilege of knowing how wealthy they are, or how they generate their wealth. Mosques are places of worship, but unfortunately you have individual countries who will disregard that just to serve their selfish purposes. We are innocent and we wish to be treated as such.”

The U.S. reportedly sanctioned the businesses and assets owned by the Akbars’ and another businessman, Farhad Hoomer.

Family and business affected by sanctions

Hoomer said his family and businesses were the hardest hit by the sanctions.

He concurred with Akbar that the U.S. was on a “wild goose chase” and targeted innocent people.

I’m still trying to come to terms with this. Since my accounts were closed early this year life has not been easy. Not only for my family, people I have employed are now unemployed.

The Durban businessman, who is currently in Morocco, said some members of his family were interrogated by U.S. agents in Morocco and Tunisia.