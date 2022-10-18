One killed in violent suspected taxi hit in Durban

Witness Reporter

A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in his car outside a petrol station on Kingsway Street in Warner Beach, Durban South Region, on Tuesday morning.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911’s spokesperson, said reports indicate that one person had been gunned down in what was alleged to be on-going taxi violence.

When medics arrived on scene, Herbst said they found a man seated in the driver’s side of his bullet-riddled car.

“The man had sustained multiple high calibre gunshot wounds throughout his body.”

Herbst said the man was declared dead on the scene.

Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the Amanzimtoti SAPS who were also on scene.