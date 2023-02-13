Operations to mop up flood damage

Khethukuthula Xulu

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in KwaZulu-Natal, Bongi Sithole Moloi, will lead mop-up operations in Newcastle following the weekend’s damaging flash floods.

Local disaster teams are evacuating more than 70 families whose homes have been flooded.

A Grade 11 pupil swept away in Ingwavuma, Ward 13, in northern KZN, had not been found by Sunday afternoon.

Cogta said its disaster management teams were continuing with search and rescue efforts.

The department said another person was still missing in Mtubatuba Ward 9 (Nkatha Road), after a vehicle was swept away with two occupants and one was able to escape.

Amajuba district mayor

The mayor of the Amajuba District Municipality, uMntwana Ndabuko Zulu, said he was working with the leadership of affected municipalities and had dispatched the disaster management teams to urgently provide relief to the families affected by the ongoing rains.

Public transport was disrupted, and a major taxi rank in Newcastle was temporarily closed for the safety of all those who use the services offered at the facility.

The weather forecast gives an indication that these rains might continue until late next week.

We have already seen many rivers and streams overflowing, and this causes a threat to residents who reside close to these rivers and streams.

We call on all residents to be vigilant and call for help if they are in danger.

At no stage should our people attempt to cross overflowing rivers, either by foot or by driving.

The mayor said people from wards 3 and 25 were relocated to Fairleigh Hall.

The leadership calls on all the local businesses to lend a helping hand by providing relief such as blankets and meals to these relocated residents.

Depending on the assessment results by our teams who are on the ground, more facilities, such as community halls, will be identified to accommodate those who will be in need.

Low-level roads in the Mkhanyakude District were flooded, and a few households in the Ndumo and Mkuze areas of the Jozini Local Municipality were affected. In the Umzinyathi district, six houses were destroyed and two were extensively damaged.

Cogta spokesperson

Cogta spokesperson, Senzo Mzila, said disaster management teams were deployed to these areas to conduct a rapid assessment in order to determine the magnitude and extent of damages and mobilise the resources required.

The provincial disaster management centre continues to monitor the situation as more rain is predicted in various parts of the province.

Cogta urged parents to ensure that scholars used safe routes to school.

There had been no reports of fatalities or injuries.