Out with the old, in with the new: Durban beachfront to undergo upgrades

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Durban beachfront is expected to undergo upgrades which on the upside will boost tourism but sadly be the end of an era for some of Durban’s favourite hangout spots.

These developments which are part of the city’s Proactive Land Release Strategy will directly affect Circus Circus, Bike and Bean, and Minitown.

According to the municipality, the strategy, adopted in September 2021, enabled the municipality to be proactive in alienating surplus land, assisting the City to achieve its developmental objectives, stimulate economic activity and black economic empowerment, as well as promote economic transformation in the property sector.

Head of the City’s Real Estate unit Thapelo Mmusinyane said: “In the period between May 2021 and November 2022, a total of 25 properties were advertised and 10 awards were made to new lessees.”

All 10 awards were made to companies that are 100% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals.

Bike and Bean will be replaced by North Beach Lifestyle, a restaurant that will receive a R300 000 investment injection.

According to the City, it will create approximately 15 jobs after the revamp was completed.

The popular Circus Circus will be renovated and changed to Durban Beach Café.

“The vision of this establishment is to create an iconic tourism destination restaurant while capturing the spirit of the city. The anticipated opening for this venue is October 2023 and will create 45 jobs after construction, including absorbing the current staff currently employed by Circus Circus,” said the city.

The much-loved Minitown, which had been in the city for decades, will undergo a total transformation.

The city said it will become a mixed-use hotel development which will encompass arts and crafts, kiosks for small businesses, retail spaces, a salon and spa, dining, and others.