Patients desperate for medical attention as Nehawu strike goes into day three

Chris Ndaliso

The third day of healthcare workers in various healthcare facilities is hitting patients hard.

At least three health department buses arrived at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg with referral patients on Wednesday morning.

Due to a lack of staff on duty, the patients said they were told that they would be transported back to their respective districts without being attended to.

The patients, coming from as far away as Newcastle, Vryheid and Ladysmith, include car crash victims,

ophthalmology patients and patients with various other health conditions.

Car crash survivor Mxolisi Mbuyazi from eDumbe said he travelled the better part of the morning to be at Greys Hospital.

I’m supposed to be transferred to King Edward. I’m in excruciating pain to be sitting here with no medication or medical attention.

He said was involved in an accident on Saturday but could only receive a referral on Tuesday.

“I don’t understand why, but the process was concluded yesterday (Tuesday). We’ve just been told that we will be returning home without the help we need because of the strike,” he said.

The 7% wage increase impasse has seen the functioning of the hospital to a standstill.

Workers are adamant that no activities will be performed at the facility until their demands are met.

“Our Union (Nehawu) is not backing down until the employer shows some respect. Last year’s unilateral decision by the employer to offer a 3% salary hike was the last straw,” said an employee who asked not to be named.