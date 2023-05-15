Eight burnt to death in assault, Pietermaritzburg

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Eight men were burnt to death after a horrific assault on Sunday night.

It is alleged that about 15 ‘Whoonga addicts’ were in an RDP house in Msunduzi area near KwaMpande, in Pietermaritzburg, when eight unknown men stormed into the house around 6.30 pm during load shedding.

The unknown men allegedly locked the victims inside the RDP house and started beating them.

It is also alleged that they were looking for one of the boys who occupy the house, who is said to never be around.

It is further alleged that they then told the victims to undress and forced to them to have sex with the other men.

It is also alleged that when they refused, they were beaten again and forced to lie down. The attackers then poured them with a liquid substance and set the house on fire.

Those who died are said to be between the ages of 25 and 30.

Survivors

Three men are believed to have escaped, while another four survived, but were burnt and sustained serious wounds.

It is also alleged that when the attackers saw the house was in flames, they left in a getaway car.

Ward Councillor

Msunduzi Municipality Ward 3 councillor Skhanyiso Makhaye said only children used to stay in the house.

“According to my knowledge, the parents died. It was occupied by two boys. One was never around though. When we got to the scene, eight people were already dead and others are in hospital.”

This incident has left the community reeling in shock. As much as the victims were addicts, they don’t deserve to die like this. We appeal to the police to do a thorough investigation and for the people who did this to be found.

The police are yet to comment.

This is a developing story.