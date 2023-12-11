Weekend traffic blitz nets woman five times over legal alcohol limit

By Chanel George

A woman driver, testing five times over the legal alcohol limit, was among 14 drivers arrested during a blitz by the KZN Transport Department this weekend.

The operation, which took place at key points around the Pietermaritzburg CBD, was part of the department’s aim at intensifying the enforcement of law and order on provincial roads this festive season.

The woman reportedly tried to run away, but the police gave chase and she was arrested.

This weekend’s operation formed part of the multi-disciplinary operations being rolled out throughout the province together with other agencies, including the South African Police Services, municipal traffic, and National Traffic Police.

“Traffic officials are focusing on stop and search, screening of vehicles, screening of drivers for those under the influence, checking the condition of vehicles, and checking of driver documentation,” the department said in a statement.

Since the start of the intensive operation plan on December 1, numerous arrests have been made for multiple offences.

About 241 motorists have been charged for exceeding the speed limit; 18 motorists were arrested for drinking and driving; 73 drivers of public transport vehicles have been arrested for operating without permits; 12 drivers of minibus taxis have been charged for overloading; 54 drivers were charged for not being in possession of a valid driver’s licence; 26 drivers were charged for overtaking on a solid barrier line and 81 drivers were charged for overloading of goods.

Sipho Hlomuka, the KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison, has given traffic authorities specific orders to crack down on all drivers who are driving while intoxicated this holiday period.

The arrests in Pietermaritzburg over the weekend are encouraging. Throughout the province, we have directed similar operations be intensified in CBDs and residential areas. We have directed that all vehicles be stopped and searched to ensure compliance with the law ahead of the long weekend

He said while they pay attention to illegal taverns, they will also be focusing on ensuring that public transport complies with all road regulations.

He advised motorists to plan their travel arrangements, considering the massive construction on major roads in the province, including the N3 between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, EB Cloete Interchange in Durban and the N2 between KwaMashu off-ramp and uMdloti.