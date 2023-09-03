Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi released from hospital

By Witness Reporter

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been released from hospital.

In a statement released on behalf of the Buthelezi family, they said they had a deep sense of gratitude.

It also said Buthelezi will not resume work immediately. “As uMntwana now continues his recovery, we would like to again make the point that uMntwana will not immediately return to work. Therefore he will not be able to meet with delegations at KwaPhindangene or his different offices, or resume his busy diary as yet,” said the statement.

The statement also added that Buthelezi must be given time and space to recover. “We appeal again that we allow him further time and space to recover, to regain his full strength, whereafter we will make an announcement as to when he is ready to return to some of his duties and responsibilities,” said the statement.

Buthelezi will continue his recovery and recuperation outside of hospital. “We look forward to uMntwana’s full recovery and return to work in due course,” said the statement.