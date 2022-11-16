Robberies during home deliveries are on the rise

Witness Reporter

Community reports of residents being held up at their gate when collecting fast food deliveries at home are once again surfacing.

This is according to the Fidelity ADT security company which has also issued an alert to all homeowners to remain vigilant when leaving the safety of their homes to collect food or other deliveries.

The security company said, according to the reports, as a resident goes outside to collect their order, the criminals exit their vehicle, take away the keys from the delivery driver and steal their cell phone. This potentially also puts residents at risk.

ALSO READ | Pupils left traumatised after armed robbery

Charnel Hattingh, Fidelity ADT’s spokesperson, advised residents who have home security systems to carry their portable panic button when collecting a delivery and to press it if they have any concerns to alert armed response.

“It is important to be vigilant when accepting deliveries. If you are expecting deliveries, please be aware of your surroundings, and limit the amount of cash you carry – make sure you have the correct amount on you. Don’t wear expensive jewellery and leave your cell phone in the house,” she said.

Here are some safety tips: