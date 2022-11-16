Robberies during home deliveries are on the rise

Community reports of residents being held up at their gate when collecting fast food deliveries at home are once again surfacing.
This is according to the Fidelity ADT security company which has also issued an alert to all homeowners to remain vigilant when leaving the safety of their homes to collect food or other deliveries.
The security company said, according to the reports, as a resident goes outside to collect their order, the criminals exit their vehicle, take away the keys from the delivery driver and steal their cell phone. This potentially also puts residents at risk.
Charnel Hattingh, Fidelity ADT’s spokesperson, advised residents who have home security systems to carry their portable panic button when collecting a delivery and to press it if they have any concerns to alert armed response.
“It is important to be vigilant when accepting deliveries. If you are expecting deliveries, please be aware of your surroundings, and limit the amount of cash you carry – make sure you have the correct amount on you. Don’t wear expensive jewellery and leave your cell phone in the house,” she said.
Here are some safety tips:
- Do not open the gate, even if you are expecting a delivery: Rather sign for your goods through the gate and be absolutely sure there is nobody around before opening your gate to retrieve your goods.
- It is advisable to install a second security measure such as a security gate with an intercom at the front door: This gives you a second level of defence and possibly a few minutes more to press the panic button if need be.
- For your safety and the safety of the driver make sure the area is well-lit at night: Carry a torch with you for extra visibility.
- Make sure your children are inside when you accept a delivery for their own safety.