Scandal-tainted official lands top job at KZN Transport Department

Chris Ndaliso

A former Buffalo City Metro (BCM) senior manager who is an accused in the Nelson Mandela memorial scandal has landed another top job at the KZN Transport Department.

Nqaba Ludidi worked at the metro’s supply chain management unit when he and about 10 other senior employees, politicians and business entities were charged with fraud and corruption.

The memorial was held in 2013 and out of the R10 million, R1,3 million was paid to a businessman for the supply of 20 000 T-shirts. Some amounts were paid to transport the mourners.

The Mandela scandal matter is still before the Bhisho high court in the Eastern Cape.

The Transport Department says Ludidi was brought in because of his “high work ethic”.

Department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane confirmed the employment of the man, adding that he was transferred from Cogta in October 2022 in line with public service regulations.

He said he was brought in to “assist in stabilising” the department.

“The department was impressed by his high work ethic and understanding of the supply chain management environment, wherein he presided over a clean audit for three consecutive years.

“He has been an SCM director at Cogta for the past five years and was brought in to assist in stabilising the department of Transport’s SCM unit and to deal with the historical negative audit outcomes owing to his sterling work at Cogta.”

The department is currently in the process of filling all critical posts to improve its capacity to deliver services to the public. The director SCM, is one of those and it is important in improving compliance and the audit position of the department

He said before finalising his transfer, all due security verifications were done, and the department couldn’t find anything prohibiting his being employed in the public service and anywhere else.

Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed that Ludidi is still an accused in the matter.

“Nqaba Ludidi is still an accused in the matter. I have just checked the indictment,” said Tyali.

They were charged in 2014 with fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Weekend Witness understands that Ludidi resigned from the metro during the investigation into the Mandela saga.

Involved in the matter, which is still before the Bhisho high court, are former BCM officials, Dr WB Rubusana politicians from the region and some businesspeople.

When contacted for comment, Ludidi said: “The department has responded to your media inquiry, and the response is adequate. However, if you have further inquiries, please refer to Mr. Ncalane, head of communication”.

The DA’s spokesperson for KZN transport, Sharon Hoosen, said the department (transport) is falling apart. She said there have been four different MECs in four years and the department has racked up over R28 billion in irregular expenditure.

This employment just reaffirms the corrupt manner and procedures this department continues to exercise. It is becoming a department where fraud and corruption continue to exist while consequence management does not hold any power

“This province will blindly disregard any allegations of fraud and corruption on an individual as long as comrades can survive with redeployment,” said Hoosen.