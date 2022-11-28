Sergeant attached to Pietermaritzburg’s Plessislaer police station shot dead

Londiwe Xulu

Condolences have been pouring in following the death of a sergeant attached to Pietermaritzburg’s Plessislaer police station, who was killed on duty on Saturday night.

Sergeant Nomkhosi Dlamini (48) was shot alongside two captains in Snathing, Pietermaritzburg, during an operation.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said reports indicate that Dlamini and two captains were investigating a case of assault with intent to cause serious bodily harm in the area and went to the suspect’s house.

Police found themselves under fire, allegedly from the suspect, and the sergeant sustained gunshot wounds. She was confirmed dead on scene. The injured captain was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.

Dlamini was shot multiple times.

Netshiunda said a 42-year-old man was arrested for murder and attempted murder and is expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

A police source said the three officers were refused entry at the suspect’s house, even after identifying themselves as police officers, and went back to their vehicle.

The source said as they entered the vehicle, multiple gunshots were fired from the back and front of their vehicle. The source added one of the captains that was injured was shot in the stomach. The other captain survived after allegedly being saved by another police officer from the area that came to the scene.

Those who worked with Dlamini described her as a dedicated police officer. They said her death was a tragic loss to the police force.

This comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday reported that 22 police officers were killed between July and September this year; this is two members less compared to the same reporting period last year.

Delivering the 2022/23 second quarter crime statistics last week, Cele also said firearms remained the weapon of choice in most of the reported murders.

It is on this note that this ministry will never stop calling on SAPS members to defend themselves at all times from ruthless criminals whenever they are under attack.