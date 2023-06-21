Shock at new KZN HIV stats

By Clive Ndou

The 11th SA Aids Conference got under way on Tuesday in Durban amid the release of shocking HIV infections statistics showing around 1 300 young people in KwaZulu-Natal being infected weekly.

The four-day conference, which closes on Friday, saw delegates representing NGOs, the government and research institutions converging at the Inkosi Chief Albert Luthuli Durban ICC.

The South African National Aids Council Civil Society Forum, which believes that society at large should play a role in the combatting of HIV, said those between the ages of 15 and 24 formed the bulk of the 1 300 young people being infected by HIV on a weekly-basis in KZN.

Youth-friendly services are something that we are trying to scale up and promote. So, this march is looking at all these issues to say as much as the government is making efforts, people on the ground should also know that there are services that are accessible and how young people should be accessing them,” the forum’s spokesperson Nelson Dlamini said.

Members of the forum were amongst those from other NGOs, who embarked on a march from the nearby Gugu Dlamini Park to the conference venue, to highlight the plight of those infected by the HIV virus.

The Gugu Dlamini Park, outside the Durban Workshop shopping centre, represents a milestone in the fight for the protection of the rights of people living with HIV.

On December 16, 1998 — Gugu Dlamini, after whom the park is named, was murdered by her neighbours in Kwamashu township following her decision to make her HIV status public.

By making her status public, Dlamini intended to create awareness around the dangers of HIV.

This year’s Aids conference takes place amid concerns that the spike in infections is due to the government having shifted its focus to combatting Covid-19.

In its statement issued on Tuesday, the Presidency said the gathering will assist in collating the views of South Africans around the government’s response to HIV/Aids.

It [the conference] brings together the HIV community such as scientists, researchers, social activists, programme implementers, policy-makers and, most importantly, people living with HIV (PLHIV), to review and reflect on progress made towards HIV/Aids and TB epidemic control in the midst of pandemics and other global health threats.

“In this regard, the conference will also provide a platform for taking stock of the post-pandemic South African HIV/Aids, TB and STIs response and to deliberate on emerging priorities as the country forges ahead with efforts and strategies to eliminate HIV as a public health threat,” the Presidency said.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme “Act, Connect and End the Epidemic”.

High-profile individuals attending the conference include South African National Aids Council (Sanac) civil society chairperson, Steve Letsike; Health minister Joe Phaahla and KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.