Home Affairs | How accurate is the census record?

Not only is having an identity document a Constitutional right, but it is compulsory for every South African over the age of 16 to own one.

However, many South Africans are regarded as “stateless” due to the fact that they may have encountered issues when applying for an ID.

This raises the question of whether they are counted during census and included in demographics.

Every 10 years, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) conducts a population census, which serves as a snapshot of the country at that time.

Stats SA chief director in demography and population statistics, Diego Iturralde, told The Witness that no ID or any form of identity is required to be counted in any survey or census of Stats SA, however, IDs are required in recording the population register.

One of the data sources we use that might be impacted by this is the population register, where all registered births and deaths of South Africans are recorded. If people’s identities are not recorded, then this register will be incomplete, which is a problem these registers suffer across the world. Fortunately, we use this as a check for collected data and not as a primary data source itself.

Iturralde said that he came across data that revealed that in the South African public school system, just under one million children do not have any documented identity.

He added that about 80% to 85% of these are South African-born children to South African parents who had problems with the registration of their own identities.

“We refer to these people as stateless, along with foreign-born people who are unable to access identity documents in their country of birth due to their refugee or asylum status.

“The problems with ID books are not an indicator that Stats SA explicitly collects, but we pick up on them through other sources of data, whereas issues of statelessness which is a broader issue, is something we are looking into through our migration statistics programme,” he said.

Home Affairs did not provide a comment by the time of going to print.