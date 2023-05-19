Sex work: Proliferation of underage sex work

By Jerry Barnes

Tough times are forcing more women to turn to the sex trade to survive financially, but, alarmingly, there is an increase in the number of underage girls being forced into sex work in the city.

Responding to an outcry from concerned residents, The Witness visited several hotspots to find out what is fuelling the growing sex trade in Pietermaritzburg.

The investigation unearthed the dangerous conditions these workers are subjected to.

Not only has there been an increase in the number of women lining the streets in the infamous “red-light” zone downtown near Masukwana Street, but other hot spots are springing up in the suburbs, with sex workers openly plying their trade near schools and places of worship.

In Northdale, girls as young as 14 years old have been forced into the sex trade.

Following an initial outcry that sex workers were operating next to Woodlands Secondary School in Northdale, the municipality responded by having the area cleared of long grass and overgrown shrubbery.

When The Witness returned just days later on a Sunday afternoon, two sex workers were spotted. One was already leaving with a client and another was waiting for a client.

Speaking to The Witness, *Joy (24), confirmed she was “selling” sex and her clients belonged to different age and race groups.

She confirmed that several other women worked in the vicinity alongside the school and between the Sunlit Garden Children’s Home, with the youngest being a child just 14 years old.

She said young girls or new sex workers were clients’ first or preferred choice.

There’s about two of them who are 14 years old. One is originally from Durban and the other is local, from around Northdale. You won’t easily find them because they are [always in demand]. [The young ones] always get picked up. Clients will look out for them. We get different races coming here to buy sex.

“Our prices range from R50 to R100, but in some cases, we charge more if a client is taking us far from where we usually operate,” she said.

Joy also revealed one of the children was brought into the trade by her older sister.

“So it means her elder sister is either selling her or teaching her the street trade,” she said.

Joy is originally from uMzimkhulu, but now resides in Woodlands. She came to Pietermaritzburg to look for employment and was introduced to the sex trade by one of her neighbours. Out of financial desperation, she too started working.

When I came here, I really needed a job. One of the girls in my neighbourhood then introduced me to this work. Even now, if I can get a steady job, I will leave what I’m currently doing because I don’t like it and it’s not safe at all.

Dangers of sex work

She said sex workers are exposed to many dangers daily. Some clients are abusive, and others are known dangerous criminals.

“Often, you will get clients asking for a service, but afterwards, they will refuse to pay. They then threaten you, hit you and drop you off far away and in a strange area. Some [clients] will keep you for days, abuse you, and [use you] by force as their sex slave,” Joy said.

She said they usually report abuse to the Sisonke organisation which advises them on how to handle certain situations. The organisation also gives them counselling when they need it.

Sisonke is a sex worker-led non-profit organisation advocating for the decriminalisation of adult, consented sex work in South Africa, allowing elimination of human rights violations and thereby affording sex workers, a key population, an opportunity for full access to health care and equality before the law.

Police working on tackling issue

Mountain Rise Police Station spokesman Warrant Officer Panchael Singh told The Witness that sex workers were a big concern around the Woodlands and Northdale areas police planned to launch an operation soon to tackle the problem.

“We are fully aware of those issues around the area. We received and gathered our own information and what is left for us is to [act]. Our aim is to clear the area and stop all the illegal activities taking place there. Although I can’t confirm the age of those girls, some look young,” said Singh.

KZN Department of Social Development

The KZN Department of Social Development spokesperson, Mhlaba Memela, said his department was shocked to learn about underage prostitution in the area.

He said the department would urgently attend to the matter and send social workers to the area.

My big worry is, if there’s children that are 14 years old there, it means they are no longer attending school or [have] dropped out. We need to investigate this matter, send our social workers, take those children away [and] send them back to school where they are safe.

“Men that are buying or paying [to have sex with children] must be charged for statutory rape because those children are underage,” said Memela.

Lifeline director Sinikiwe Biyela told The Witness the organisation is aware of the problems surrounding sex work in the city.

She said unemployment is a huge contributing problem, not only in Pietermaritzburg but across the country.

Biyela strongly believes that the national government needs to seriously tackle both issues.

“The cause of the [growing number of] women on the streets is the high rate of unemployment around the country. Some of them are very young and others are pregnant.

I also feel that the government [should] pay serious attention to rehabilitation programmes for sex workers and spread these all over the country, especially around KwaZulu-Natal.

Ward 31 councillor Rooksana Ahmed confirmed prostitution was rife on the roads alongside the stream and adjacent to the school and the children’s home.

These activities are aggravated by the often-overgrown vegetation near the stream. During the day residents, pupils, pedestrians are affected by contact crimes. It is also used by vagrants for illegal activities such as drugs. During the afternoon and evening this becomes a haven for other activities such as prostitution.

“SAPS has been involved and conducted a sting operation. We know from incidents that assault, rape and murder have been identified in this spot,” Ahmed said.

*Joy is not her real name. Identity withheld for safety reasons.