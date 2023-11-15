Stock thieves beware: Strong warning issued against cattle theft, illicit meat trade

By Witness Reporter

Police in KZN have issued a strong warning against those who steal cattle, slaughter them and sell the meat to unsuspecting buyers this festive season.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said KZN has experienced incidents where stolen cattle are slaughtered and sold on street corners, taxi ranks and other spots which are easily accessible to many innocent buyers.

He said many suspects have been arrested for stock theft up to this point and as part of the ongoing Safer Festive Season Operations and Operation Shanela, dedicated stock theft officers are on the ground to ensure that those who steal cattle and other stock are met with the relentless wrath of the law.

KZN Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has also made a clarion call to KZN residents to buy meat only from credible retailers so that they do not run a risk of finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Our intelligence has alerted us about a stock theft syndicate which is making a living out of other people's tears.

“We have deployed accordingly to the identified areas and we shall not exercise any leniency to either the seller or the buyer of meat from stolen cattle.

“Instead of buying stolen meat, be a responsible resident and report those who are selling suspected stolen meat. The buyer and the seller of stolen meat will face the same music and our teams on the ground are geared to ensure that the trend of stealing and slaughtering cattle comes to a halt,” he said.

Mkhwanazi will be addressing stakeholders during the Rural Safety Summit at the Cecil Emmet Hall in Vryheid on Thursday and Friday to ensure that stock theft is prioritised and given the necessary attention

Residents are urged to report any suspicion of people selling stolen meat to the nearest police station or call the crime stop number ‪08600 10111. Alternatively, tip-off can be relayed via the MYSAPS App.