Storm warning issued for KZN, residents urged to take caution

South African Weather Services (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the SAWS, the warning is valid from 12 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday. The weather office said scattered showers are expected over the north-eastern parts of KZN.

There have already been reports of continuous rainfall over these areas, which has resulted in localised flooding of roads and settlements.

“As a result of prolonged rainfall and significant amounts of rainfall accumulation, flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of communities, and danger to life as a result of fast flowing deep water are expected to continue into this evening,” said Saws in a statement.

The weather office added that the scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms expected over KZN, are a result of a cut-off low pressure system.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms over the western and southern parts of KZN in the afternoon into the evening.

They added that these storms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours and excessive lightning.

Cogta places disaster management teams on high alert

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has placed disaster management teams on high alert across all the areas mentioned in the weather warning.

The department also appealed to communities to exercise the utmost caution, as the weather conditions pose a serious risk to human life.

According to the statement, areas under the Ugu and Harry Gwala districts will bear the brunt of the severe thunderstorms, with a level 5 warning having been issued for Greater Kokstad, Ray Nkonyeni, Ubuhlebezwe, UMuziwabantu, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe.

The northern, western, and southern parts of the province are also expected to be affected by the inclement weather conditions to a lesser extent, with a level 2 warning issued for Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma Ladysmith, Dannhauser, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma- Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Impendle, Ingwe and Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt.

“Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, Mkhambathini, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Umdoni, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umvoti, Big Five Hlabisa – Hluhluwe, Jozini, Umhlabuyalingana and uPhongolo,” read the statement.