7 May 2023
Taxi boss killed in drive-by shooting in Verulam, Durban

After being shot at, the driver got out of his car and attempted to flee on foot but collapsed due to the extent of his injuries.

A taxi owner has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Verulam north of Durban on Saturday night.

According Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) who responded to the scene, the bullet-riddled body of a man estimated to be in his early thirties was found lying next to an Isuzu bakkie.

“It was established that the deceased was travelling towards Trenance Park when the occupants of a white Toyota Etios with a GP registration opened fire on his vehicle.

“The man stopped his bakkie and attempted to flee on foot but collapsed due to the extent of his injuries. His passenger sustained minor injuries.

“The deceased was confirmed to be a taxi boss who operated in Mawothi,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

According to Rusa, 21 rifle cartridges and three live rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene.

KZN police have been contacted for further details.

