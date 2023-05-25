Trust land with people’s interests at heart

By Chris Ndaliso

Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini has assured his people that the newly elected Ingonyama Trust Board will serve the interest of the people living on Trust land.

King Misuzulu was clearing the air on Wednesday evening following speculative media reports about the fallout between himself and the Zulu Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi over the choice of the board chairperson.

The king nominated Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as the new board chairperson over Buthelezi’s choice to retain the services of former chairperson Jerome Ngwenya.

“I would like to unequivocally state that the rumours that there is bad blood between myself in my capacity as the monarch of the Zulu nation with our traditional prime minister Umtwana ka Phindangene [Buthelezi] are blatant attempts by opportunists who wish to drive division between our Zulu nation and the royal family,” said the king.

He thanked Buthelezi and his late father king Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu for the initiative of establishing the Ingonyama Trust which is a corporate entity established to administer the land traditionally owned by the Zulu people, for the benefit, material welfare and social well-being of the Zulu nation.

Misuzulu reiterated that the land under the trust will benefit his people, and that the board will drive that to fruition.

I would like to welcome the new board chairperson Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela, who was nominated by myself as the Ngonyama of the Zulu nation. As your king, I have a deep opinion about the future of my father’s nation and the use of the land. In this land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust, there are mines that produce minerals and businesses that operate on our people’s land but the people who live in these areas do not benefit from them.

“This new board needs to speed up the implementation of programs that will make the communities that have built these areas benefit and also develop skills of young people in agriculture, mining and other sectors.

“The good thing about the board is that it brings together amakhosi, businessmen, legal practitioners and community leaders with the relevant expertise, so it will be easier to communicate with amakhosi to meet the needs of the people who live in their areas,” he said.

He thanked the former chairperson Ngwenya for serving Ingonyama Trust diligently with the sole interest of bettering the lives of all who inhabit Ingonyama land.

“He stood tall in all the difficulties he encountered during his tenure as the chairperson. He worked with my father defending and protecting this land.

“Even though there are changes in the Ingonyama Trust, he will always play a very important role as he is much experienced on issues of the Trust. His experience is invaluable and he will be consulted for guidance going forward,” he said.

The people who built these areas will have to benefit from the development when their areas are utilised by businesses as per the law. I would like to assure amakhosi and the Zulu nation as a whole that their land is not lost and the board will not sell it.

“I ask you not to be misled by people who spread false information and say that your land will be sold because they want to achieve their own selfish intentions. This is not true. All of the individuals who we have selected will carry the duty of ensuring the protection of the interests of our people,” said the king.

Other board members include advocate Linda Zama (board VC), Inkosi Mabudu Tembe, Dr Thandi Dlamini, Nomusa Zulu, Dandy Matamela, Inkosi Phallang Molefe, Inkosi Sibonelo Mkhize and Lisa Del Grande.