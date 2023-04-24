Volunteers and organisations aid school nutrition programme

By Witness Reporter

Local organisations, community members and political parties have responded to the school nutrition programme crisis that has affected pupils at schools throughout the province.

The organisations started banding together following pleas for assistance from the principals of the schools in Umgeni and surrounding areas.

Love Howick, a non-profit company (NPC), said they were made award of the situation by Karen Mckenzie, of Partners for Possibility.

They reached out to their partners and contacts from the uMngeni relief network, a structure they formed to address food insecurity during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Sarah van Heerden of Love Howick said they are proud to be a part of the uMgeni community, who showered them with donations.

Within hours of us announcing the reactivation of the network, donations poured in.

Food was dropped off at our admin office and there was a flurry of activity as people began sending in what they could. It has been an emotional to see how this community has united and risen to support these schoolchildren.

“In the Mooi River area and Nottingham Road areas, organisations such as Love Notties, have been assisting Partners for Possibility with delivering food and managing donations. Again, action that has been powered by the incredible people of the Midlands,” said van Heerden.

“We are horrified by the scale of this crisis. We expected about 4 000 children would need food and were startled when the number exceeded 10 000,” she added.

The uMgeni Local Municipality also shared on their Facebook page that they will be partnering with non-governmental organisations to support the school nutrition programme in the area.

They said this is a short-term intervention to assist pupils in accessing nutritious meals, following the challenges experienced by the Department of Education.

The IFP’s KwaZulu-Natal Chairperson, councillor Thami Ntuli also visited Mandlenkosi Secondary School in Lindelani to provide food relief to the school that is also affected by the issue in the province.

It is important to note that some pupils are on chronic medication and need to eat before taking their medication. Therefore, this tender chaos has not only placed their academic future in jeopardy, but their lives too.

“The worst hit pupils are from poor families, who rely on this food provision, as it is often their only meal of the day,” Ntuli said.