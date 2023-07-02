Zulu King dismisses poisoning claims

By Clive Ndou

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Sunday distanced himself from a statement claiming that he might have been poisoned.

On Saturday evening Zulu nation traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu issued a media statement saying the King was in eSwatini for medical treatment amid rumours that His Majesty has been poisoned.

According to Prince Mangosuthu’s statement the King was unwell.

However, the King in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Prince Afrika Zulu, denied that he is unwell.

His Majesty wishes to once again reassure the nation that he remains in perfect health and is not currently admitted to hospital," Prince Afrika Zulu said.



While the King confirmed that he was currently in eSwatini, he said it was a scheduled visit.

Given that one of the senior induna who work closely with the King recently died, His Majesty used his trip to eSwatini to also undergo a medical check up for Covid-19 and other ailments, Prince Afrika said.

In his statement Prince Buthelezi indicated that he got the information around the King’s alleged health, including claims that His Majesty might have been poisoned, from the King’s brother, Prince Vumile Zulu.

The King warned the public and the media against relying on information not signed off by His Majesty’s communication unit.

“It appears that there is an orchestrated agenda and a desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims of His Majesty’s ill-health,” Prince Afrika said.