Zulu nation thrown into turmoil

By Clive Ndou

Analysts have described Monday’s Pretoria high court ruling questioning the legitimacy of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as an insult to the Zulu nation and African culture in general.

The court judgement followed applications by King Misuzulu’s brother, Prince Simakade Zulu and that of the king’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi Zulu seeking a review of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise His Majesty as the rightful heir to the throne following the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in 2021.

While the court did not rule that the Zulu King should step aside, it ordered that Ramaphosa appoint a committee to investigate processes which led to King Misuzulu being crowned as Zulu King.

Despite the fact that in its judgment the court relied on the law regulating the appointment of kings, KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said the court’s decision remained an embarrassment to the Zulu nation and African culture.

“It should be remembered that the court is part of the western institutions which should not prescribe to Africans on how they should appoint their traditional leader. In terms of the Zulu culture a king is appointed in terms of Zulu traditions.”

While President Cyril Ramaphosa last year officially recognised the King as the legitimate heir to the throne, his recognition didn’t carry much weight in terms of Zulu traditions which stipulate that the king is recognised as the Zulu nation ruler upon entering the kraal — a ritual which was performed long before the president’s recognition of the current Zulu King.

Shortly after King Zwelithini kaZwelithini’s death, the late Zulu nation prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelelezi announced that the Zulu royal family resolved to appoint King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the late king’s successor.

Immediately after the announcement, some members of the Zulu Royal family, including Prince Mbonisi Zulu, contested the decision, saying the family’s elders were not consulted before the decision was announced by Prince Buthelezi.

Amid the succession battle, Prince Simakade Zulu then declared himself the rightful heir to the throne.

While there was no expectation for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to step down on the basis of Monday’s court judgment, legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala, said more legal battles were likely to erupt, even before the committee which the court ordered should be appointed concluded its investigation.

Given that there are a number of benefits, including allowances from the government, the provision of security services and many more, it’s not unexpected that some royal family members would demand that the king should in the meantime be stripped of these benefits.

“They may go back to court to contest what should happen going forward,” he said.

Chief Sifiso Shinga, the chairperson of the KZN Provincial House of Traditional Leaders, could not immediately say what the implications of the court’s judgment were.

“What will happen is that the KZN Provincial House of Traditional Leaders we will soon meet to discuss the matter. It’s only after that meeting that we will be able to spell the way forward,” he said.

In October last year following what Ramaphosa described as consultations will stakeholders, the president officially handed King Misuzulu kaZwelithini a certificate of recognition during a coronation attended by thousands of people at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Prince Thokozani Zulu — who is one of the Zulu royal family members who have been challenging processes which were followed during King Misuzulu’s appointment — said: “now that the court has ruled in our favour, we expect president Ramaphosa to immediately appoint the committee which the court ordered him to appoint”.