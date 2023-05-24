Letters | The tragedy of sex work

By Letter Writer

The special focus in The Witness last week that presented an overall picture of acceptance of sex work, refers.

Only a short piece on an inside page opposed it strongly.

More must be said about the medical aspects of sex work than one survey finding an 89% incidence of HIV infection among sex workers.

Other STDs are not mentioned.

But all are as common and can produce tragic outcomes.

Consider their effects: HIV causes a shortened life, with complications despite treatment.

In women, human Papilloma virus causes cancer of the cervix or vulva even in very young women and is difficult to treat and a horrible way to die.

Genital herpes, chlamydia and gonorrhoea infections can each cause protracted painful illness and infertility.

There are tragic health consequences for faithful wives and their children when brought home.

Consider too the guilt, anger, grief and broken marriages when these things declare a husband’s unfaithfulness.

Condoms are poor protection from any STD.

Sex with a prostitute can convey many viral infections from any of their previous clients.

As a gynaecologist with 54 years of medical practice, I am haunted by the look of shame, grief and pain on the faces of hundreds of my patients.

Sex work is medically and ethically unacceptable.

Dr J. V. Larsen

Howick