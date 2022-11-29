ANC branches have no say on who is chosen, says political analyst

Clive Ndou

With the crucial ANC elective conference fast approaching, analysts have questioned the role of the party’s branches in the nomination of candidates.

According to the ANC branch nomination results, the majority of the branches of all eight provinces, where the ANC provincial executive committees (PECs) endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa, also nominated the ANC president.

On the other hand, in KwaZulu-Natal, where the ANC PEC endorsed former health minister Zweli Mkhize, the majority of ANC branches in the province also nominated Mkhize.

ALSO READ | DA and IFP join forces as part of plan to oust ANC in KZN

While the ANC national leadership maintains that the nomination of conference candidates was the responsibility of ANC branches, Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube said ANC branches have little say in the nomination of candidates.

The fact of the matter is that ANC branches don’t endorse candidates, they simply rubber stamp the decisions of the ANC political elite. READ MORE Partner ‘shattered’ after sergeant was shot dead while on duty

In KZN, some ANC branches went against the PEC’s directive and nominated candidates such as Ramaphosa and former ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, who is vying for the party’s secretary-general position.

However, Dube said the branches that went against the ANC KZN leadership’s position did not do so independently.

They were definitely influenced by the ANC elite who have control over those particular branches.

So, this whole thing about slates and factions is not created by ordinary ANC branch members, it’s something created by the political elite to advance their own personal agendas.

According to the ANC conference slates, Mkhize was in the same grouping with party leaders such as former Gauteng premier Paul Mashatile, who is vying for the ANC deputy president position, former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masuelle, who is contesting the secretary position and Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha, who is contesting the ANC national chairperson position.

ALSO READ | Zweli Mkhize makes ballot to take on Ramaphosa for ANC’s presidency

On the other hand, Ramaphosa’s slate includes Water and Sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, who has made himself available to contest the party’s deputy president position, Transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who is contesting the secretary-general position, and Mineral Resources and Energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who is contesting the party’s national chairperson position.

But Dube believes most of the names in the Mkhize slate were, in fact, Ramaphosa’s backers.

Even the KZN PEC, which resolved to support Mkhize’s slate, is packed with Ramaphosa’s supporters.

The ANC KZN top five leadership structure is also packed with Ramaphosa’s supporters.

That’s why you will never see some of them accompanying Mkhize in most of the events meant to prop up his presidential campaign.

However, ANC provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, denied that there were divisions within the party’s provincial leadership.