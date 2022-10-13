ANC levels further accusations of ‘vote rigging’ against the IFP

Clive Ndou

The rivalry between the IFP and ANC has intensified ahead of today’s by-election results in the uMuziwabantu Municipality, on the KZN South Coast.

The ANC, which in recent months lost some wards to the IFP in the province’s by-elections, on Wednesday sought to paint its rival as a party which committed “electoral fraud”, a claim which the IFP rejected.

According to the ANC KZN provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, ruling party leaders are in possession of evidence showing that the IFP was planning to bus in voters from other areas, for another by-election in the uMthonjaneni Local Municipality, in Melmoth.

The ANC in KZN has been alerted, once again, to another electoral fraud allegedly committed by the IFP ahead of a by-election in ward 5 under uMthonjaneni Local Municipality, in Melmoth.

Last month the ANC accused the IFP of using food parcels to buy votes during a by-election in the uMhlathuze Municipality.

Mndebele said the ANC, which went on to lose the by-election in uMhlathuze, has since discovered more incidents of alleged vote rigging involving the IFP.

Ever since we started exposing the IFPs direct violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct in September, we have been approached by many people, including IFP leaders, confirming that it has become normal within the organisation to rig by-elections through online cheating.

However, IFP KZN provincial spokesperson, Thami Ntuli, rubbished Mndebele’s claims.

“If it’s true that the ANC has evidence supporting its unfounded allegations, it would by now have handed such evidence to the IEC.

“The fact that they keep on making this noise in newspapers and radio stations shows that there is no such evidence.

“The people of KZN have chosen to put their trust in the IFP. There are no media statements which can change that,” said Ntuli.