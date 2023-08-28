eThekwini mayor breaks down budget for water projects

By Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says R255 million will be reprioritised to fund various water and sanitation projects in the city.

Kaunda outlined the various projects approved by council during a press briefing at the Shongweni Reservoir in Durban last week.

He also handed over the R28 million water reservoir, which was completed last month, to the community of Shongweni.

From the budget, R70 million will be for procuring jetting machines to address the challenge of sewer blockages throughout the city.

To prevent sewer leaks and the contamination of Ohlange River, Kaunda said R10 million will be used for emergency replacement of mechanical and electrical equipment at Ohlange wastewater pump station in northern Durban.

He said R50 million will be allocated to bring relief to the people in southern Durban, including areas like Umlazi and Folweni, which have been dealing with water outages for months. The project will be to replace the bulk pipe in the southern aqueduct.

Said Kaunda: “R10 million is for borehole installation in rural and township communities where there is inadequate water infrastructure network. R50 million [will go towards] the rolling out of alternative sanitation technologies.”

“This project commenced in April this year and it is instrumental in eradicating pit latrines in rural communities and informal settlements. Installation of stationary and mobile generators for R20 million in water and sewer pump stations [will serve] as a backup during load shedding,” he said.

A total of R30 million will be allocated to buy generators at sewer pump stations to prevent stoppages during load shedding.

“We remain committed to resolving water challenges in the city, particularly in areas where there is inadequate water infrastructure.”

We are engaging with these communities to make them aware of the interventions we are putting in place to address these challenges. Where there is constant water supply, we ensure that our water quality meets the highest standards

“The mayor added that eThekwini had, in terms of road provision, repaired 114 access roads that were damaged during the floods at a cost of R23,6 million. “Our teams have also worked tirelessly to repair 27 bridges that were washed away,” he said.

“Working with the provincial Department of Transport, we have completed and reopened the R106 Mbumbulu Road, which is a key alternative route for motorists when the busy N3 is heavily congested.

“We are also finalising the construction of the R102 in Umlazi, which is critical in providing access to industries located in the Durban South Basin,” the mayor added.