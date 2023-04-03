Msunduzi councillor accused of extortion, intimidation

By Witness Reporter

Msunduzi’s internal audit unit is investigating allegations of extortion and intimidation brought against one of its council members.

The member, who cannot be named because she has not been arrested and charged, is alleged to have been extorting money from her assistant, or forcing the woman to pay a certain portion of their salary into the councillor’s daughter’s account.

The assistant, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said they had written to various offices in the political party the councillor belongs to, and writing to the municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba’s, office was the “last straw”.

In the letter dated March 26, 2023, which The Witness has seen, the assistant appealed to Mapholoba to investigate the allegations that weighed heavily on them as it involved the assistant’s personal finances.

“I have been employed since December 2021 as the ward assistant. I have engaged [various] offices and to date, [I have received] no assistance in the matter.

Sir, since my employment, I am subjected to paying close to three-quarters of my monthly salary to a ward councillor and her daughter. I have all messages and bank transactions within my possession and request you, as the municipal manager, to assist me in this matter as I am constantly bullied.

“My life has become a complete living nightmare as I even have the councillor and her daughter harassing my partner and me constantly”.

“I am therefore coming forward and requesting your urgent intervention in this matter as I cannot allow this to continue.”

I do require all protection from the municipality in this regard and I will proceed with this matter in a legal manner. I have tried to resume duties and it is getting worse. Can you, as the municipal manager, intervene and assist me on the way [to] proceed? I await your instruction as the head of Msunduzi Municipality in order to proceed further.

The Witness understands that payment transactions from the assistant’s Nedbank account to the recipients’ Standard Bank account have totalled R137 500 since January 2022.

The assistant, however, could not furnish the records to The Witness, claiming that they had been handed over to the police.

Msunduzi confirms receiving letter

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize confirmed receipt of the letter.

We can confirm that this matter has been brought to the attention of the city manager and he has directed the internal audit to investigate the allegations made. [Based on the nature of allegations], it is not feasible to know how long the investigation will take.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said Mountain Rise Police are investigating a case of extortion.