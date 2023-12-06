Malema upbeat after meet-and-greet with Zulu King Misuzulu

By Chris Ndaliso

EFF leader Julius Malema seemed upbeat after a private meeting with the Zulu king, Misizulu kaZwelithini, on Tuesday.

This was Malema’s second leg in the province as his party intensified its campaign to gain KZN votes ahead of next year’s elections.

On Sunday, he addressed a fully-packed Royal Showgrounds hall where he launched a scathing attack on his political opponents in the province, assuring his supporters that they are ready to take over.

After the meeting with the king on Tuesday, Malema said traditional leaders were the custodians of the land and that should they take over the government, the status quo will remain. He further praised the king for giving his blessing to the EFF.

The party's [EFF's] deputy president is a resident in KwaZulu-Natal, so that is how serious we take this province. With today's blessings from the king, the support of the EFF in the province will grow.

“Our party is doing very well because in South Africa the only party that is showing significant growth is the EFF,” said Malema, responding to media questions after the meeting with the king.

The Royal Household spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu, said Malema’s visit was to introduce his party leadership and pledge allegiance with the king. He said the event was a “sort of meet-and-greet” situation. The king had no favourite party and he loved them all, insisted Zulu.

Zululand mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who was part of the gathering, said Malema paying homage to the king was a political milestone. He said the move was indicative of political maturity.

Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa said traditional leadership played a significant role in the political landscape of the country. He said what the EFF has done was not uncommon among political parties.